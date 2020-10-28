Horse Cave man arrested for running from police among other charges

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he ran away on foot while they were responding to a complaint on London Pace Sink Road.

Authorities say a suspect ran from police on foot and eventually found Adam Kinslow, 29, hiding behind a building.

Kinslow was arrested and charged with fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot), Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespassing—2nd Degree. Kinslow was also served an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hardin County.

He is in the Hart County Jail.

