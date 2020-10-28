Advertisement

Horse Cave man arrested for running from police among other charges

Adam Kinslow mugshot from Hart County Jail.
Adam Kinslow mugshot from Hart County Jail.(Hart County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he ran away on foot while they were responding to a complaint on London Pace Sink Road.

Authorities say a suspect ran from police on foot and eventually found Adam Kinslow, 29, hiding behind a building.

Kinslow was arrested and charged with fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot), Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespassing—2nd Degree. Kinslow was also served an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hardin County.

He is in the Hart County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains, strong winds tonight in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We have an active forecast for the middle of the week before things quiet down just in time for Halloween!

Good News

Good News: Med Center Health Charity Ball goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Michael Adams Discusses Election

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WATCH - First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains, strong winds tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tracking heavy rain, winds from Zeta in Kentucky!

Latest News

News

Sen. Rand Paul: Restaurants should hire those who have recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Sen. Paul was one of the first lawmakers in Washington to test positive for the virus back in March.

News

23rd District State House Race Preview

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
23rd District State House Race Preview

News

Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Jones

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Jones

News

Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Riley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
23rd District State House Race Candidate Steve Riley

News

Election 2020: 23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
23rd District State House Race Candidate Tim Filback

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams encourages Kentuckians to keep voting early

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 news sat down with Kentucky secretary of state Michael Adams