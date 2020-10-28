Advertisement

Med Center Health Foundation kicks off ’16 Days of Giving’ with eco-friendly balloon release

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday morning, several people gathered at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green to kick off Med Center Health Foundation’s ’16 days of giving.'

“Local businesses have partnered with us to give back to us by donating 16 percent of their sales, services or products,” Kathy Smith explained. Smith is the Director of Annual Giving for the Med Center Heath Foundation.

Bio-degradable balloons were released to signify the start of the 16 days. This year would have made for the 16th annual Charity Ball event hosted by the Med Center, but because of the pandemic the event moved virtual.

“When you think that you are really down and COVID has struck, and things have been where it has been, our partners that we have gone with for several years have all come back and some even more than they did before,” Smith said.

Several local businesses will be donating 16% of their sales, products or services to help the local Community Clinic and Dental Clinic.

You can click here to learn more about participating in the Med Center’s auction and virtual Charity Ball.

