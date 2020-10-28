Advertisement

Recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered fish contain wheat, milk

More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.
More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is recalling some packaged fish that could cause problems for people with certain allergies.

More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.

The packaging failed to list milk or wheat as allergens. These ingredients could cause life-threatening responses in people with severe allergies to them.

No illnesses from consuming the product have been reported.

The fish is packaged by Seattle-based Orca Bay but branded as Trader Joe’s and sold in the grocery chain’s stores.

Customers who bought the fish may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kentucky US Senate: National Influence

Updated: moments ago

National

Kentucky US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago

National

Kentucky US Senate: Racial Justice

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains, strong winds tonight in Kentucky

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We have an active forecast for the middle of the week before things quiet down just in time for Halloween!

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia victim’s family sought ambulance, not police

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.

National

Philippine police chief killed by rooster in cockfight raid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of a Philippine town has been killed during a raid on an illegal cockfight.

National

Qatar apologizes, investigates forced pelvic examinations of women passengers at airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL
Qatar offered no immediate explanation of how officials decided to perform invasive vaginal examinations on the women. Authorities said they were trying to find the mother of an abandoned newborn.

Good News

Good News: Med Center Health Charity Ball goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Michael Adams Discusses Election

Updated: 1 hours ago