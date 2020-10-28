Advertisement

Secretary of State Michael Adams encourages Kentuckians to keep voting early

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, 13 News was able to sit down with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams one week before election day. More than one million Kentuckians have already voted whether taking advantage of early/in-person voting or returning an absentee ballot.

“Most voters are voting in-person and they’re having a good experience,” Secretary Adams said. “I’ve been all over the state in the past week, Eastern, Southern, Western and Northern Kentucky, asking voters asking clerks ‘how is it going?’ Everyone really likes the system.”

To break it down even more, out of 3.5 million registered voters in Kentucky, 481,759 have returned an absentee ballot whether by mail or a drop-box. 318,740 of those ballots were returned by registered Democrats, and 133,720 by registered Republicans. This is all information tweeted out by the secretary of state on Monday. 529,529 Kentuckians have voted early/in-person. Of those people, 216,567 are registered Democrats, 283,538 are registered Republicans.

Secretary Adams continues to encourage the public to go ahead and get their ballot cast early to avoid crowding at the polls on election day. A more accurate projection will be released closer to next Tuesday, but right now Kentucky is expected to have, overall, about a record-breaking 70% voter turnout.

“We’re trying really hard to not overcrowd our election sites. We’re trying really hard to not overstress our poll workers. They’re not just in charge of checking photo ID now but policing social distancing,” Secretary Adams said.

We asked Secretary Adams if any absentee ballots have had to be thrown out because of a signature issue or improper markings on the ballot. He responded by saying clerks are instructed to not throw ballots away but to reach back out to the voter to fix the issue.

“In prior elections, we had no curing process, we do now have one this year, I’ve implemented. It helps us rescue ballots that might have been thrown out otherwise,” Secretary Adams said.

The Secretary of State went on to say that ‘several hundred’ voters had to be contacted to fix their ballot, and after that, the problem was resolved and their votes were counted. The last time he checked there were still some ballots that had an error and they are still working to contact those voters.

“About point, three percent of ballots have had an issue, a very low number,” Secretary Adams explained.

We also talked to him about the nearly 100 ballots that were found in a Louisville dumpster. He said thanks to Kentucky’s ballot-tracking system they were able to notice a problem and locate the missing ballots.

“One thing that we’ve changed this year is, as an improvement, is the govote.ky.com absentee ballot request portal,” Secretary Adams explained. “It allows me to surveil the election from Frankfort. I know about things when they happen because we’re barcode tracking the envelopes on the way in and the way out.”

If you are hanging on to an absentee ballot, it is suggested you return them as soon as possible. They have to be turned in or postmarked by 6 p.m. on election day. If the clerk’s office receives your ballot more than three days after November third it will not count.

“We’ve got to have evidence that you voted on or before November third or we can’t count it. We have no control over whether the post office actually post-marks your mail. They usually don’t post-mark pre-paid postage. I encourage voters to get it in soon enough so that we get it on election day,” Secretary Adams explained.

County clerks are required to report unofficial results the night of the election. We are expected to receive about 90% of results Tuesday night, and official results by one week after the election.

