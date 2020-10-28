Student of the Week: Mason Phillips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Mason Phillips, 5th grader at Potter Gray Elementary. The 5th grade Junior

Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about

the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-

growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science,

technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Mason wants to be a CSI or FBI

agent when he grows up. Mason’s favorite part of JA was “making and opening your own business.” He

also said, “I like Junior Achievement because it teaches you things you need in real life.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students

yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the

knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart

academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers,

and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school

knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8

million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6

million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

