‘This pandemic is not forever’ why it’s important to fight quarantine fatigue

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians have lived alongside the coronavirus for nearly eight months now. Many doctors are warning about ‘quarantine fatigue,’ or a sense of tiredness from living day to day in a somewhat quarantined state.

“Quarantine fatigue is a real thing. We’re tired. We’re tired of not being able to do what we normally would do. We become complacent because it’s dragging on for so long, but we need to remember that this pandemic is not going to last forever,” Melissa Allen APRN said. Allen is an infectious disease and travel medicine specialist at Med Center Health.

The Med Center currently has 28 beds filled on their COVID-19 Unit. Health officials with T.J. Sampson Community Hospital said they are experiencing the second wave of cases and had to open a new wing beyond their COVID floor to take care of patients with the virus. They did not provide an exact number of patients they are caring for experiencing complications from the virus.

While you may be tired of putting on a mask, or want to make plans with friends it’s important to remember that COVID-19 cases in the United States and Kentucky are at an all time high.

“We cannot let our guard down. We must continue to wear our masks, social distance, do our hand hygiene. It’s going to get harder and harder because we have holidays coming up,” Allen explained.

With the holidays comes colder weather, which is another reason to buckle down and follow CDC recommendations. At this point, there has been more research on who is most at risk after catching the virus, however, doctors are encouraging to be mindful of spreading the virus to others even if you are young and healthy.

“In March and April we were so fearful and now we have become less fearful, and our compliance with the masks, the hand hygiene. the social distancing has declined and our cases have gone up,” Allen said.

If you are getting bored or facing ‘quarantine fatigue,’ Allen said to remember why we practice preventative measures in the first place, and how it can save lives.

