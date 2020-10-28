WATCH - Alert Day in Effect, “Zeta” Makes Landfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain has developed and will become widespread overnight as outer band moisture from Hurricane Zeta heads north. More rain is likely Thursday from yet another system moving in from the Plains. Heavy rainfall is possible.

The heaviest rains tonight through Thursday will fall northwest and southeast of Bowling Green. Zeta will move rapidly through the Deep South and the southern Appalachian Mountains through Thursday, while a slow-moving low pressure system heads east through the Ohio Valley. The two systems combined will produce 1-3″ of rain across South-Central KY before rain moves out Thursday night.

On Friday, low clouds slowly give way to sunshine, but it will be much cooler! Highs struggle just to reach the low 50s to round out the work week. Some frost is possible Friday night as lows plunge into the mid 30s. Halloween still looks great weatherwise, with lots of sun and mild temperatures. Another shot of chilly air arrives Sunday, with our first freeze of Fall likely Sunday night as lows dip into the upper 20s to around 30. We look dry from Friday well into next week.

Don’t forget: The upcoming weekend is “Fall Back” weekend! Change your clocks BACK one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Breezy with Showers likely, thunder possible. High 68, Low 42, winds N-12

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, much cooler. High 56, Low 35, winds N-9

HALLOWEEN (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 62, Low 43, winds W-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1937)

Record Low: 20 (1878)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 1.90″ (-1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 47.71″ (+7.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

