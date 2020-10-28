Advertisement

Watch Live: Kentucky surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,864 new cases of COVID-19 raising the total to 101,494 Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began.

Among the counties with the highest new cases were Warren with 49, Barren with 33, Hart with 23, Franklin with 19 and Monroe with 11.

The Governor reported 14 deaths raising the death toll to 1,442.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

