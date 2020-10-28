Watch Live: Kentucky surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,864 new cases of COVID-19 raising the total to 101,494 Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began.

Among the counties with the highest new cases were Warren with 49, Barren with 33, Hart with 23, Franklin with 19 and Monroe with 11.

The Governor reported 14 deaths raising the death toll to 1,442.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-28-2020 (WBKO)

