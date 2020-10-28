Advertisement

WKU Police: Possible shooting near Center and 13th Street in Bowling Green

Possible shooting reported at 13th and Center Street in Bowling Green.
Possible shooting reported at 13th and Center Street in Bowling Green.
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet from the WKU Police Department’s verified account, officers received a call at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday that the Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the area of Center and 13th Street.

Officials said the shooting possibly involves a light blue pickup truck and silver Sedan. The original call was made to Bowling Green police at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. WKU Police officials said there was no alert sent due to a time delay.

After further investigation, officers said no injuries or damages were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

