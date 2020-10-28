WKU Police: Possible shooting near Center and 13th Street in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet from the WKU Police Department’s verified account, officers received a call at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday that the Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the area of Center and 13th Street.

Officials said the shooting possibly involves a light blue pickup truck and silver Sedan. The original call was made to Bowling Green police at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. WKU Police officials said there was no alert sent due to a time delay.

After further investigation, officers said no injuries or damages were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

**SHOOTING INVESTIGATION**

