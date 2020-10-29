Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms over 9,000 total cases in the district

Coronavirus numbers in the Barren River District
Coronavirus numbers in the Barren River District(AP Images)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 9,047 cases, 7,352 of which have recovered. There have been 141 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Barren River District Health Dept. COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Dept. COVID-19 numbers(WBKO)

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients' confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is still investigating a homicide and assault that took place at 9:28 p.m. on May 4, 2020. On that night, police responded to 1726 O’Shea Street, for a report of an assault shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tyrikus Boyd, with wounds to the torso area

News

Stolen Truck Arrest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle says a 2004 GMC Sierra was stolen from Bowling Green on October 17, 2020.

News

Area superintendents advocate for school funding in upcoming short legislative session

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“These unprecedented times in the global pandemic have amplified the importance of schools in our communities," said Superintendent of Cumberland County School District, Dr. Kirk Biggerstaff.

News

JA Student of the Week Mason Phillips

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local hospitals’ capacity increase along with COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Both TJ Samson Hospital and Med Center say their COVID units have seen an increase in patients this week.

News

Med Center Health Foundation kicks off ’16 Days of Giving’ with eco-friendly balloon release

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Wednesday morning, several people gathered at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green for the balloon release.

News

Kentucky surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Halloween Hacks with with Certified Celebrator Brittany Young

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

WATCH - Tracking heavy rain, strong winds for tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
Road conditions will deteriorate due to rain, winds tonight.

News

Horse Cave man arrested for running from police among other charges

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Horse Cave man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he ran away on foot while they were responding to a complaint on London Pace Sink Road.