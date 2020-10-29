Advertisement

Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

FILE - This Sept. 5, 2014 file photo shows Sidebar at Whiskey Row, a bar that offers more than 100 bourbons, in the heart of downtown Louisville, Ky. Restaurants along the citys Urban Bourbon Trail are routinely stocked with 50 to 150 varieties of Kentuckys signature spirit. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)
FILE - This Sept. 5, 2014 file photo shows Sidebar at Whiskey Row, a bar that offers more than 100 bourbons, in the heart of downtown Louisville, Ky. Restaurants along the citys Urban Bourbon Trail are routinely stocked with 50 to 150 varieties of Kentuckys signature spirit. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It’s a milestone that bourbon drinkers can toast to. Kentucky bourbon makers stockpiled a modern-era record amount of products aging in warehouses. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says a report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky. The number of barrels with aging bourbon topped nine million for the first time since 1967, the same year KDA started keeping barrel inventory records. The latest numbers are based on warehouse inventories reported as of Jan. 1, 2020. The report says Kentucky had 9.8 million barrels of bourbon and other distilled spirits aging in warehouses, setting another state record.

