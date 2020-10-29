Advertisement

Franklin Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

The Franklin Police Department believe the shooting was a murder-suicide.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department was called to a reported shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, officers arrived on the seen at Vonda View just after 10 a.m. and found 74-year-old Connie Taylor and 78-year-old Howard Taylor, who had both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Officials said it appeared Howard Taylor shot Connie Taylor before turning the gun on himself.

FPD said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

