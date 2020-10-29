Advertisement

More rain and winds before cool air arrives tonight!

Another First Alert Weather Day issued with threats of heavy rain, strong gusty winds.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing record rainfall in Bowling Green, Kentucky yesterday, we have more rain in store today!

The next 13 hours in Bowling Green, Kentucky has rain and cooler conditions this afternoon.
The next 13 hours in Bowling Green, Kentucky has rain and cooler conditions this afternoon.(WBKO)

We continue to see moderate to heavy rain move through the region today from remnants of Zeta zipping through the Appalachia Mountain range. This afternoon though, an upper level low off in Texas will add more moisture for us with upper level energy moving into the region. Though the rain will be lighter, it will only add to the already soggy grounds this afternoon and evening. When we aren’t dealing with rain showers, conditions will be poor with overcast and patchy fog or drizzle.

In addition, things will be breezy as wind gusts today could range between 20-30 mph. This will be enough to take down a lot of the leaves going through foliage -- which will fall on roadways and sidewalks. Drive with caution not only from the heavy rain and winds, but also because the wet leaves may cause very slippery conditions. Rain will continue on Thursday and taper off in the afternoon as skies will be cloudy. Temperatures in the early part of the day will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, but fall in the afternoon as cool north winds will move in.

Friday will see dry conditions with temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost are possible on Friday night into Halloween morning as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 30s. Highs on Halloween will reach the upper 50s to low 60s under sunshine, so no spooky weather is expected. Don’t forget to set clocks BACK one hour as Daylight Saving Time ENDS on Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m.! Sunday through Tuesday of next week will see cooler weather as a weak cold front moves through the region, keeping highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s with mostly sunny skies! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast from your trusted weather team in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 42. Winds NW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing. High 53. Low 35. Winds NW at 9 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. High 62. Low 47. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 86 (1927)

Record Low Today: 20 (1906)

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 54

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.67″ (RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL for this date)

Monthly Precip: 3.48″ (+0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 49.29″ (+8.76″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

