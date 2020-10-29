SKyPAC and Orchestra unify to become Arts of Southern Kentucky; will use money from CARES Act

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Orchestra Kentucky and SKyPAC will now unify and become the Arts of Southern Kentucky due to the challenges the Coronavirus Pandemic has posed.

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon decided to help both organizations by leveraging funds from the CARES Act.

Buchanon says because SKYPAC was closed and Orchestra Kentucky lost access to its home venue it posed a threat to the arts in our region.

President of Orchestra Kentucky Board of Directors Steve Wheeler spoke about the excitement it means for the community.

“Very excited. I think it’s going to be tremendous for the community, and arts in the community.”

Jeffrey Reed who will serve as President and CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky spoke about his new role.

“I’m excited about taking on this new challenge. I’ve been intimately involved in managing Orchestra Kentucky for 20 years, so it’ll be an enlargement of those duties. It’s a challenge. I mean, it’s a bigger challenge than what I’ve dealt with. But I have a great team of people that are going to be helping me, great board members, great executive committee that we’ve assembled, a staff of very talented people so no one person does it alone. But knowing that I have that support, and those resources makes me very excited.”

Arts of Southern Kentucky will have a 45-member board of directors, it will be made up of 23 current Orchestra Kentucky board members and 22 current SKyPAC board members.

The funds that will be allocated to help with the new organization equal $750,000.

