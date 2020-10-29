Advertisement

Stolen Truck Arrest

Keith Lockard
Keith Lockard(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Mammoth Cave man is arrested for trying to sell a stolen truck.

Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle says a 2004 GMC Sierra was stolen from Bowling Green on October 17, 2020.

While deputies secured the stolen truck at Keith Lockard’s home Grayson County authorities caught Lockard at the Taco Bell in Leitchfield.

They say he is a convicted felon who had illegal drugs and a handgun when they took him into custody.

