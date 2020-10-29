Advertisement

WATCH - Drying Out and Turning Chilly!

Frost Possible Friday Night, Halloween Looking Great
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Zeta is long gone, and soon, rain from another system affecting our area will be! A cold front has swept through Bowling Green, turning our winds around to the north, and ushering in some chilly readings to close out the week.

Clouds may hang around into Friday morning, but we do expect abundant sunshine to return everywhere Friday afternoon. We’ll need it, as highs will struggle just to reach the low 50s. Clearing skies and light winds will set us up for some scattered frost Saturday morning, as lows plunge into the mid 30s.

Halloween/Fall Back weekend looks good overall. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds both days, with Saturday being the warmer day. Expect more seasonable readings for trick-or-treating Saturday afternoon/evening, thanks to a southwest wind. However, Sunday will be much cooler, as another cold front rolls through. This takes temperatures down into the upper 20s with our first freeze of the season likely Monday morning. Temperatures slowly warm, however, as we head into next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, much cooler. High 53, Low 35, winds NW-9

HALLOWEEN (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny, warmer. High 62, Low 47, winds W-7

SUNDAY: Mix of sun/clouds, cooler. High 56, Low 29, winds NW-12

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 86 (1927)

Record Low: 20 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.13″

Monthly Precip: 3.61″ (+0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 47.71″ (+8.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

