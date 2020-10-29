Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,821 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear issued recommendations for counties in ‘red zones' earlier this week. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov.

Recommendations:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

There were 68 counties Thursday including Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Christian, Cumberland, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Todd and Warren.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,821 new cases and 19 deaths.

The deaths included a 68-year-old man from Adair, a 71-year-old man from Muhlenberg and am 87-year-old woman from Warren.

