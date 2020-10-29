Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,821 new COVID-19 cases; 19 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear issued recommendations for counties in ‘red zones' earlier this week. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov.

Recommendations:

  • Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

There were 68 counties Thursday including Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Christian, Cumberland, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Todd and Warren.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,821 new cases and 19 deaths.

The deaths included a 68-year-old man from Adair, a 71-year-old man from Muhlenberg and am 87-year-old woman from Warren.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020

