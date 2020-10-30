A chilly end to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy and warm few days, things are cooling back down and drying out to end the week (and month)!

Temperatures today will be chilly so bundle up if you're doing any Halloween activities this evening! (WBKO)

Friday morning starts off breezy and cloudy with temperatures falling to the lower 40s for most. Winds will stay out of the north and northwest but will die down some but stay between 5-15 mph today. Skies will also clear out during the day to become sunny this afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold as lows fall in the mid 30s with areas of patchy frost, especially in north and central Kentucky.

Halloween, Saturday, will not be spooky at all with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s after a chilly start. Clouds will increase late Saturday into Sunday as southwest winds will push in some temporarily mild air before a dry cold front moves through the region. Sunday’s highs will only be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Then the coldest air we’ve seen since mid April is forecast to move into south-central Kentucky. Monday will be very chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies. Tuesday will also be chilly to start, but temps rise in the upper 50s with continued sunshine! Warmer air finally arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Long range forecast models indicate that we will see warmer than average and drier than average conditions for next weekend into the following week in Kentucky.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early, sunshine in the afternoon. High 53. Low 35. Winds NW at 9 mph.

HALLOWEEN (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny. High 62. Low 47. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Frost/Freezing possible late. High 56. Low 29. Winds W at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1927)

Record Low Today: 19 (1925)

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (0.3)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 3.68″ (+0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.