AquaBounty Technologies announces plans for 10,000 Metric Ton Salmon Farm in Kentucky

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that it has identified Mayfield, Kentucky as the potential location for its planned large-scale farm for the Company’s proprietary AquAdvantage salmon.

The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first large-scale commercial facility with a planned 10,000 metric ton annual production capacity – or about eight times the size of its currently operating farm in Albany, Indiana, which has a 1,200 metric ton annual production capacity.

“As Commissioner of Agriculture, I am excited about the positive announcement from Aquabounty, that they have selected Mayfield as the potential location for its planned large-scale farm. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has worked with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to champion our state’s business climate and our location as being key assets for any agriculture or aquaculture business. Since we are strategically positioned with a one day’s drive or a 2 hour flight from two-thirds of the U.S. population, we are a natural fit for any business looking to reach more customers," said Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles.

Mayfield, in Graves County, Kentucky, is the leading location after an exhaustive nationwide search spanning approximately 230 sites. Evaluation criteria for the Company’s third farm included sufficient water and wastewater volumes, low electricity prices, proximity to major population centers, availability of skilled labor pools and a stable, supportive political environment.

“We are pleased to have identified a site in Mayfield as meeting or exceeding all selection criteria for our third farm,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “The Graves County community and site location met all suitability and technical requirements. At both the state and local level, we found a welcome economic environment and favorable incentives for our business.”

“We now are negotiating details of the potential purchase, conducting due diligence, and are moving forward as quickly as possible to finalize the transaction. This milestone positions AquaBounty to rapidly expand our geographic footprint and meet our long-term production goals, creating value for our shareholders,” concluded Wulf.

Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and the company anticipates the farm will be ready for commercial production to commence in 2023. The facility will potentially bring approximately 70-90 new jobs to the region.

