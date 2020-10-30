Glasgow K9 Officer receives bullet and stab proof vest from non-profit

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department will now have extra protection for one of its K9 officers.

After applying for a grant several months ago, the department received a bullet and stab proof vest for one of its two K9 officers, Zeke this week. The nonprofit, Vested Interest provided the vest to the department.

Glasgow Police Officer John DuBarry and K9 Officer Zeke (Glasgow PD)

The vest weighs an average of four to five pounds, is valued at $1,744-$2,283, and comes with a five-year warranty. Sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring, it is embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

“It’s basically that the guys wear out on the street; however, it is extremely lightweight, and it is made for a four-legged K9," said Major Terry Flatt, Glasgow Police Department.

Zeke is a 4-year-old German Shepherd and has been certified three times through the United States Police Canine Association Inc. via Canine Command.

Currently assigned to Officer John DuBarry, Zeke is certified in patrol, tracking, and narcotics detection.

“It’s very important for the K9 to have protection. Obviously, he is very protective of his handler and he is obviously sometimes, a lot of times, the first one that makes contact with the suspect or a building search,” said Major Flatt.

The other dog is more of a narcotics and tracking dog, and since Zeke is more often on patrol duty, he received precedent for the vest over the other K9.

Glasgow Police schedule their K9′s so at least one is always on the clock.

