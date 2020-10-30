Glasgow man and child involved in collision

BEAUMONT, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a 22-month-old child were involved in a collision Friday morning in Metcalfe County.

Just after 10 a.m., the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle injury collision on KY 90, about 5 miles east of Beaumont.

Sheriff Lonnie Hodges responded to the scene to investigate. According to MCSO, Quentin A. Christian, of Glasgow, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan westbound on KY 90 with a juvenile passenger. As the van was headed westbound, it suddenly veered across the eastbound lane and left the roadway, traveled down an earth embankment and struck the ditch line. The Caravan continued an additional 200 feet across a grass lot and private drive before hitting several trees next to Marrowbone Creek before it came to final rest.

MCSO said Christian was mechanically extracted from the van and taken to TJ Samson Community Hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. The child was taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the collision, Christian was wearing a seatbelt and the child was in a safety seat.

