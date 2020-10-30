Advertisement

Glasgow man and child involved in collision

Quentin Christian and a 22-month-old child were taken to the hospital.
Quentin Christian and a 22-month-old child were taken to the hospital.(MCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a 22-month-old child were involved in a collision Friday morning in Metcalfe County.

Just after 10 a.m., the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle injury collision on KY 90, about 5 miles east of Beaumont.

Sheriff Lonnie Hodges responded to the scene to investigate. According to MCSO, Quentin A. Christian, of Glasgow, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan westbound on KY 90 with a juvenile passenger. As the van was headed westbound, it suddenly veered across the eastbound lane and left the roadway, traveled down an earth embankment and struck the ditch line. The Caravan continued an additional 200 feet across a grass lot and private drive before hitting several trees next to Marrowbone Creek before it came to final rest.

MCSO said Christian was mechanically extracted from the van and taken to TJ Samson Community Hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. The child was taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the collision, Christian was wearing a seatbelt and the child was in a safety seat.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Soap My Ride” holds haunted car wash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
It is only the second year of the car wash, but Robin Shea says the idea was just in time for a “socially distant” Halloween.

News

Hughes & Coleman hosts first Quarantine-O-Ween

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"Our team’s putting on an alternative to Halloween with all the COVID issues and safety," says Lee Coleman.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, asking Kentuckians to make a plan now for a safe Halloween.

News

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

Latest News

News

Glasgow K9 Officer receives bullet and stab proof vest from non-profit

Updated: 3 hours ago
After applying for a grant, the department received a bullet and stab proof vest for one of its two K9 officers, Zeke. The nonprofit, Vested Interest provided the vest to the department.

News

AquaBounty Technologies announces plans for 10,000 Metric Ton Salmon Farm in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first large-scale commercial facility with a planned 10,000 metric ton annual production capacity – or about eight times the size of its currently operating farm in Albany, Indiana, which has a 1,200 metric ton annual production capacity.

News

WATCH - Areas of frost possible tonight into Halloween morning!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Things are cooling down for this weekend into early next week, but warmer air is (eventually) on the way!

News

Real Men Wear Pink

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Interstate 165 Interchange project at Exit 7 in Bowling Green expected to begin next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green is expected to begin next week.

News

National Corvette Museum celebrates Military Appreciation Month

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
All military personnel, firefighters, police officers and first responders will receive ‘Free Admission’ at the National Corvette Museum during “Military Appreciation Month” in November.