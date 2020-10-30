Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19, asking Kentuckians to make a plan now for a safe Halloween, as COVID-19 cases rise across the commonwealth and the nation.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

View the Halloween guidance at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear and KDPH commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s 68 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Dr. Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new cases of the virus and 15 deaths. He reported a positivity rate of 6.19%. There were 974 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with 241 in the ICU, 121 on a ventilator.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and an 67-year-old woman from Washington County.

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green to show compassion for those lost to COVID-19.

The top counties with the most positive cases Friday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Warren and Campbell.

