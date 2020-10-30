Advertisement

Guarantee Pest Control on track to donate thousands of boxes of cereal

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Guarantee Pest Control in Bowling Green is hosting its third annual cereal drive.

“The first year we did this we did a thousand (cereal boxes), last year I think we did three thousand so this year we are going for 5,000,” India Unseld with Guarantee Pest Control said.

The cereal will go to family resource centers in the local school system, and other non-profits like Hope House and Hotel Inc.

“It depends on how much cereal we get and how far we can spread it,” Jimmy Blankenship, the owner of Guarantee Pest Control, said. “The reason we do just cereal is when we decided to do something we called the resource centers and asked, 'what do you have the hardest time with keeping? And cereal was one of the top three things they could not get enough of.”

After a few larger donations, the businesses has collected a little more than half of their goal of 5,000 boxes of cereal.

“We’ve had cereal come from Burkesville, from Elizabethtown, from Florida, from Alabama. We’re just appreciative to everyone who jumped on board and been excited about loving on the community like us,” Unseld said.

They are collecting donations of cereal boxes, or monetary donations to buy cereal, until November 16. You can drop off the boxes at their location on Lain Avenue or call and they will pick it up. The team at Guarantee Pest Control will deliver the cereal on November 20.

