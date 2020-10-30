Hughes & Coleman hosts first Quarantine-O-Ween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Locals are finding new and safe ways to celebrate this Halloween.

Hughes & Coleman are hosting a Halloween drive-thru event in place of Trick-or-Treating. The kids can pick up a goody bag and grab a balloon from Broadway the Clown.

Today's the day, boys and ghouls! Join us for Quarantine-o-Ween tonight from 4:30 - 7:30. It's a drive-thru trick-or-treat that will surely lift your spirits! We ask that all participants enter the Hughes & Coleman parking lot at the Destiny Ln entrance and exit onto Campbell Ln. #halloween2020 #trickortreat Posted by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers on Friday, October 30, 2020

This is Hughes & Coleman’s first time celebrating what they are calling Quarantine-O-Ween. Lee Coleman says this is a chance for the firm to engage with the community.

“Our team’s putting on an alternative to Halloween with all the COVID issues and safety. We want to provide a safe alternative. So our team’s going to be set up in the parking lot tonight at 4:30 for Quarantine-O-Ween, not Halloween. Quarantine-O-Ween," says Coleman.

The event is taking place at Hughes & Coleman’s location on Campbell Lane. You can go by anytime October 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 PM for some candy and entertainment.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.