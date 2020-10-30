Advertisement

Interstate 165 Interchange project at Exit 7 in Bowling Green expected to begin next week

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green is expected to begin next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the improvements are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019.

KYTC said the current ramps were designed to service an old tollbooth plaza that no longer exists. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC, who was awarded $7,668,003 for the project, will construct new ramps as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built.

KYTC recommends drivers be aware of lane closures and lane shifts taking take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

