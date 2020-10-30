BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not a typical role you’d see Michael Myers playing, or should we say ‘mowing’.

“It’s been a rough year all year for everybody with all this COVID mess going on. Me and my wife we got to talking about what makes somebody laugh if they see it,” said owner of Affordable Lawn Care LLC., Chris Jones.

Jaime Gilbert says this is how one lawn company cut a lawn in the Briarwood community this morning. If you can help us identify the company I would love to interview them. This is great 😂 Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Chris has been turning heads and mowing lawns, photos going locally viral on social media. It’s hard to resist stopping and catching a quick photo; and a smile.

“The other day we came out here, we had people stop, take pictures, and want to get on the mower with us and take pictures and just laugh," said Jones. “Parents seem to have more fun than the kids do with it. It’s just got everybody’s mind off everything that is going on I guess.”

Chris says he and his wife decided to purchase the costume from a local Halloween supply department, in hopes to spread holiday cheer during spooky season while getting some work done in a festive spirit.

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green WE FOUND HIM. And he could be coming to a lawn near you. More at 4/5/6 on WBKO Television. Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, October 30, 2020

“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too. My kid, you know, everybody’s so used to mask, the mask don’t even bother him because he’s used to seeing everybody in a mask anyway, so it don’t even bother him. So this just switched it up a little bit,” said Jones. “Just let your kids go trick-or-treating, they’ll be ok.”

You can find Jones in the early morning and evening hours in the Briarwood and Steeplechase communities in Bowling Green.

If you’d like to request lawn care maintenance or see Michael Myers in the flesh mowing your lawn, call Chris at (270)-438-9386.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.