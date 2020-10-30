“Soap My Ride” holds haunted car wash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For locals who are looking for a scare tonight, one business is holding a haunted car wash.

“Soap My Ride” carwash is a fall festival car wash during the day but becomes the “Tunnel of Terror” at night. It features the employees dressed up as monsters, ghosts, and ghouls to scare drivers.

Poster for car wash that becomes "Tunnel of Terror" at night. (None)

Robin Shea, the part-owner of Soap My Ride, says one driver was almost too scared to continue.

“We get plenty of grownups that act like they’re not scared until you creep up on one side and then someone else comes up on their other side bangs on their window gets them. So, yes, I think we’re succeeding in scary," replies Robin’s son and part-time owner Colton Shea.

It is only the second year of the car wash, but Robin Shea says the idea was just in time for a “socially distant” Halloween.

“You know, what I love is that I’m in the first bay and I get to greet everyone that comes through, and last night, it was an excess of, I don’t know, 80 to 100 cars that came through. So I got to look into the eyes of each and every person that came through the wash--see how excited they were," says Shea.

October 30 is the last night you can go through the “Tunnel of Terror.” The car wash goes from 7:30-10 PM.

