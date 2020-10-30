Advertisement

“Soap My Ride” holds haunted car wash

Soap My Ride holds haunted car wash.
Soap My Ride holds haunted car wash.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For locals who are looking for a scare tonight, one business is holding a haunted car wash.

Soap My Ride” carwash is a fall festival car wash during the day but becomes the “Tunnel of Terror” at night. It features the employees dressed up as monsters, ghosts, and ghouls to scare drivers.

Poster for car wash that becomes "Tunnel of Terror" at night.
Poster for car wash that becomes "Tunnel of Terror" at night.(None)

Robin Shea, the part-owner of Soap My Ride, says one driver was almost too scared to continue.

“We get plenty of grownups that act like they’re not scared until you creep up on one side and then someone else comes up on their other side bangs on their window gets them. So, yes, I think we’re succeeding in scary," replies Robin’s son and part-time owner Colton Shea.

It is only the second year of the car wash, but Robin Shea says the idea was just in time for a “socially distant” Halloween.

“You know, what I love is that I’m in the first bay and I get to greet everyone that comes through, and last night, it was an excess of, I don’t know, 80 to 100 cars that came through. So I got to look into the eyes of each and every person that came through the wash--see how excited they were," says Shea.

October 30 is the last night you can go through the “Tunnel of Terror.” The car wash goes from 7:30-10 PM.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hughes & Coleman hosts first Quarantine-O-Ween

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"Our team’s putting on an alternative to Halloween with all the COVID issues and safety," says Lee Coleman.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, asking Kentuckians to make a plan now for a safe Halloween.

News

Glasgow man and child involved in collision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man and a 22-month-old child were involved in a collision Friday morning in Metcalfe County.

News

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too."

Latest News

News

Glasgow K9 Officer receives bullet and stab proof vest from non-profit

Updated: 3 hours ago
After applying for a grant, the department received a bullet and stab proof vest for one of its two K9 officers, Zeke. The nonprofit, Vested Interest provided the vest to the department.

News

AquaBounty Technologies announces plans for 10,000 Metric Ton Salmon Farm in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first large-scale commercial facility with a planned 10,000 metric ton annual production capacity – or about eight times the size of its currently operating farm in Albany, Indiana, which has a 1,200 metric ton annual production capacity.

News

WATCH - Areas of frost possible tonight into Halloween morning!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Things are cooling down for this weekend into early next week, but warmer air is (eventually) on the way!

News

Real Men Wear Pink

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Interstate 165 Interchange project at Exit 7 in Bowling Green expected to begin next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green is expected to begin next week.

News

National Corvette Museum celebrates Military Appreciation Month

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
All military personnel, firefighters, police officers and first responders will receive ‘Free Admission’ at the National Corvette Museum during “Military Appreciation Month” in November.