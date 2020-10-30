Advertisement

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.4% in September, a modest gain but far less than the big increases of late spring, adding to concerns that Americans remain cautious with the viral pandemic resurging across the country and impeding the economy.

The September gain marked the fifth straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, since the virus erupted in early spring and flattened the economy. But the recent slight increases reflect an economy weakened by the virus and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, rose 0.9% in September. That moderate gain followed a sizable drop of 2.5% in incomes in August.

The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating and the stimulus aid that Congress enacted in the spring for businesses, individuals and laid-workers has expired.

Since the pandemic struck, Americans have been spending freely on goods — from cars and clothing to furniture and sporting goods — while cutting back sharply on purchases in the service sector.

Services, which make up the bulk of the economy, include everything from bars, hotels and restaurants to airlines, hair salons and movie theaters. The service industry and its employees have been hard hit by people’s reluctance or inability to shop, travel, dine out or attend entertainment events as they formerly did, a trend that is hampering the overall economy.

On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, surged by a record-shattering 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter. That increase followed a record 31.4% annual plunge in the previous quarter, and it still left economic output about one-third below the peak it reached in the fourth quarter last year.

The third quarter rebound was led by a record 40.7% increase in consumer spending in the third quarter. But economists worry that this surge will not be sustained in the final three months of this year.

Economists generally foresee annual GDP growth of around 5% in the current fourth quarter. But they warn that unless Congress can reach agreement on a new aid package for jobless Americans and small businesses struggling to survive, the economy could suffer a reversal early next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

National

Quake between Turkey, Greece topples buildings in Turkey

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

National Politics

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender; Trump returns to Mich., Wis.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Latest News

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|

National

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

Weather

A chilly end to the week!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After a mild and wet midweek, things will cool down and dry out as we close the month of October.

National

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

National

Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL
Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.