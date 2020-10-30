Advertisement

WATCH - A “Spook-tacular” Halloween!

Frost Advisory for Tonight
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine finally returned for Friday, although it was chilly. The clearing skies and light winds will set the stage for a cold night, with a Frost Advisory in effect.

Saturday will begin with areas of frost followed by mostly sunny skies. It will be much warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 60s. Conditions look great for trick-or-treating, as readings slide back only into the 50s early evening. Clouds increase Saturday night as a weak cold front approaches. This boundary slides through dry Sunday, but ushers in some of the chilliest air of the Fall season so far! We’ll have an early day high in the mid 50s Sunday before temps tumble into the 40s late day as brisk northwest winds take hold. This sets us up for our season’s first freeze, with a Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night/Monday morning.

Next week continues to look dry, with a steady warming trend beyond Monday. Election Day Tuesday looks great with sunshine before afternoon readings soar into the upper 60s Wednesday and near 70 Thursday and Friday! Overnight lows will also climb back to near seasonal levels next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

HALLOWEEN (SATURDAY): (Frost Advisory Early AM) Mostly sunny, warmer. High 64, Low 47, winds SE-7

SUNDAY: Mix of sun/clouds, breezy and cooler. AM High 56 (Temps Fall into 40s), Low 29, winds NW-15

MONDAY: (Freeze Watch Early AM) Sunny but cool. High 53, Low 31, winds NW-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.68″ (+0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

