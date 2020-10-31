A breezy and cool start to November!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was chilly and dry, but Saturday saw temperatures quickly turn around to the mid 60s with plentiful sunshine! Though our Halloween was pleasant, temperatures will take another dive to close out the weekend into early next week!

No, your eyes don't deceive you. Our pet walking forecast features the pet goat, Wilson, who is celebrating Halloween in fashion! (WBKO)

Clouds will increase late Saturday into Sunday as southwest winds will push in some temporarily mild air before a cold front moves through the region. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or shower in central Kentucky, including the Lake Cumberland region, for early Sunday morning. Once we reach the lunch hour, dry air will keep shower chances down to zero for the WBKO viewing area. Sunday’s highs will only be in the mid 50s late morning with partly cloudy skies before strong northwest winds push through the region in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to fall in the 40s later in the day with sunshine. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph in south-central Kentucky, so take down those Halloween decorations as soon as you can Sunday morning!

Sunday night into Monday will have the coldest air we’ve seen since mid April in south-central Kentucky. Areas of frost and freezing are expected, especially in central and north-western Kentucky, so take all of your decorative plants inside that have made it through the conditions thus far. Monday will be very chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies. Tuesday will also be chilly to start, but temps rise in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Warmer air finally arrives Wednesday and continues through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with dry conditions. Long range forecast models indicate that we will see warmer than average and drier than average conditions for next weekend into the following week in Kentucky, so expect the pattern to stick around through the middle of the month of November!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Clouds early with afternoon sun. Breezy. AM High: 56 (Temps Fall in PM). Low 29. Winds W at 15 mph.

MONDAY: (Freeze Watch Early AM) Sunny but chilly. High 53. Low 34. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 62. Low 39. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1922)

Record Low: 17 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.68″ (+0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.62″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m. (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS)

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Low

