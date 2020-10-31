Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With election day just three days away Amy McGrath flew into Bowling Green to make her final pitches to voters in the South Central Kentucky area. 13 News spoke with McGrath one-on-one following the event.

Q: Why are you here in Bowling Green today?

A: “Because Bowling Green is so important to this election, it’s so important to make sure that everybody’s voices heard. So I’m going all around the state and inspiring people to vote right now. I mean, I think this is the most important election of our lifetime. You know, Senator McConnell has been around 36 years, and it’s long enough. He isn’t getting it done for our country, and Kentucky in the middle of a national crisis. And, you know, people are tired of this partisan mess that he’s created. And we need patriots to step up and lead this country. I’m somebody that has served my country for 20 years as United States Marine, and the folks down here, they get that they understand that folks who have served their country can put their country above their political party is what we need right now to get us through this mess.”

Q: During the debate, your campaign was brought up by McConnell where he stated that you are a Marine, a mom, and he has been in office too long. You are now using that statement in your campaign why?

A: “Well, I mean, it’s true. I am a marine. I am a mom. And he has been there way too long. And so when he said that I basically just agreed with him. The fact of the matter is we’re not our country is more divided than ever. Our Senate is more partisan than ever more dysfunctional than ever. And, and that is a product of our senator here. That’s why he’s got to go. We have 230,000 Americans' debt of Coronavirus in nine months. He is the single point of failure when it comes to Coronavirus aid, President Trump wanted an effective aid package done by the election. You know, the House of Representatives already passed to effective aid packages is one man holding this up. It is because he is so partisan is because he does not care about us anymore. And Enough is enough. So I’m somebody to serve the country. I’m going to get in there. I’m going to look at this as a mission for Kentucky not for my political party, not for my own personal power. But for us, for us here in Bowling Green. That’s what this is all about. Right. And that’s what I’m all about.”

Q; Our district has areas without broadband internet, you addressed internet issues earlier today. Would that be something you would work on if elected?

A: “Well, the fact of the matter is that until you get Senator Mitch McConnell out of office, we’re not going to get the resources that we need from the federal government to invest in us. He has not done it in 36 years, he has no interest in doing it in the next six. We can do this as a country. Internet and broadband are so important for the future. It’s a 21st-century infrastructure. The same way we thought about electricity 100 years ago, the same way we thought about the interstate highway system 60 years ago, we’ve got to have a generation of leaders that understand that no business is going to come to a county that cannot talk to the modern world. And that’s something we should do together as a country. That’s what I want to do invest in US Senator Mitch McConnell has his head stuck in 1985. He’s he doesn’t get it. I do. I’ve been all around the world. I’ve been a Kentuckian. And I want our state to grow. And I want our state to be the leader in the country and the leader in the world. Look at where we’re at. Senator McConnell’s been around 36 years, we’re the lowest we have the highest rates of cancer, highest rates of diabetes, highest rates of heart disease, some of the lowest wages, some of the worst connectivity, in terms of broadband in the country. That’s all happened under Senator McConnell’s watch. It’s time for him to go. It’s time to get somebody in office that cares about us.”

Q: What is your opinion on another round of Stimulus checks?

A: " not the only one that believes that we needed another stimulus check. President Trump has wanted this. He said he wanted it done by Election Day. The house already passed two bills to do this. Senator Mitch McConnell is the single point of failure when it comes to getting Kentuckians the aid that they need right now. He is the One man who’s holding it up. Even holding it up, you know, against what President Trump wants. I’m tired of this. Enough is enough. My fellow Kentuckians, we need help. People who have been unemployed from no fault of their own need to be able to put food on the table. Renters need, help businesses need help, restaurants need help. It is unacceptable to give Wall Street a $500 billion slush fund for the wealthiest 1% corporations as Mitch McConnell did immediately when this Coronavirus hit and then turn around the main street and say it’s not urgent. It’s unacceptable. So I’m going to get it done. I’m sorry, that’s going to get into office and work for this and actually get it done. Senator Mitch McConnell is the one who’s holding it. Right now."

Q: You also addressed health care today, what would you do about health care for Kentuckians?

A: “Well absolutely have to protect people with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act was never a perfect piece of legislation. But you know what? We’re Americans. We fix things. We don’t try to throw them away for purely political purposes for a decade like Senator Mitch McConnell did. He tried to throw 500,000 Kentuckians off their health care? He’s still trying to do it with no plan. That’s the problem that I have. He doesn’t have a plan for the future. He doesn’t have a plan to fix health care. I do. Let’s shore up the Affordable Care Act. Let’s make it better. Let’s work on prices. Let’s get prescription drug prices down. I have an idea Medicaid and Medicare. Let’s have them negotiate for drug prices. Who holds that up right now? Senator Mitch McConnell does because it gets the most money from Big Pharma than any member of Congress last cycle last year. These are reasonable reforms that we should be doing. We should have been doing them yesterday. We can get them done if we can get rid of them.”

Q: Last question, why is it so important for people to go out and vote, especially with the option of early in-person voting?

A: “Well, it’s really important because we’re all dealing with this Coronavirus. So nobody should be waiting in long lines. And that’s why early voting is so important. You can go in at any time today or Monday. I voted early. There’s at least one polling location in every single county in Kentucky to vote early. So you don’t need to wait till election day. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote. Hey, look, voting is a right. It’s something that as a Marine who fought for this country for 20 years. That the right, that I fought for. It’s the right that those many Americans died for in the service. And it’s up to all of us to have a voice in our country and to stand up right now and vote. So that’s why I’m going around the state trying to inspire people. This is the most important election of our lifetime.”

You can watch the full interview down below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.