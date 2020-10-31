Crocker Law Firm puts on Rockin’ Halloween Spectacular at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coronavirus has taken many events this year, but not this Halloween spectacular! Families were still able to dress up and participate in socially distanced activities at the Bowling Green Ballpark Friday night.

“I have to say the Hot Rods do such a great job. I feel like they have people well spread out , they’re enforcing the mask rule, and I feel like it is a nice time for families to come have fun and feel safe,” Cyndi Crocker with Crocker Law Firm said.

Tickets for the event sold out. Those who came watched a Halloween movie on the big screen, ate candy and enjoyed a Halloween firework display.

“The kids are so cute! There are butterflies and Iron Man and it’s just adorable. Everyone on our staff always wants to come to this event because we just love seeing all of the little kids and they are so excited. It’s been so fun!" Crocker said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

