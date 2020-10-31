First time Halloween pop-up store owner navigates running a business during a pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While covid 19 has put a pause on many things one thing it didn’t put a pause on the Halloween spirit.

Halloween Express opened its big orange tent in September in Bowling Green and the first time owner said it was a little hard getting merchandise this year because of COVID.

“This is our first year and I mean it was a lot opening a Halloween tent in a pandemic. We were a little worried about it but we finally got the hang of it. The shipment was very slow getting here so we kind of got a late start but things are picking up,” said Aaron Yager, owner.

The pop-up tent does require customers to wear a face mask at all times and they sanitized anything that customers tried on either masks or costumes.

“It is kind of funny because you have to wear a mask to be in the tent but we do sell masks so while you are trying on masks you have to wear your mask while trying on other masks, then we sanitize them. We also sanitize the dressing rooms after each person and only two people in the dressing room at a time,” added Yager.

According to the Yager, one most popular costume this year for Bowling Green was Michael Myers.

The store will be open on Halloween and November 1.

