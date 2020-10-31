Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes campaign stop in Edmonson County

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four days before Election Day, Senator McConnell and a handful of other Republican candidates rallied under the horseshoe pavilion at Chalybeate Sports Complex. Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Brett Guthrie were also in attendance.

“This is the most important election ever because our view of what America oughta be is dramatically different,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said when referring to democrats.

He rallied his supporters around the topics of fighting the coronavirus, improving the economy and keeping democrats from flipping the senate.

“They want to fundamentally change America to something its never been, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Senator McConnell said.

His supporters cheered and chanted as McConnell spoke. “He is very instrumental for us in Kentucky and we need him up there (in Washington),” Helena Pitcock said. Pitcock traveled from Monroe County to attend the campaign rally.

While mainly threatening what democrats would do if they gained control of the senate, Senator McConnell also touted some of his accomplishments such as the Cares Act in front of the crowd, pledging to keep the economy open throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“50,000 Kentucky businesses accessed 5.2 billion dollars in forgivable loans that literally floated our economy here in Kentucky,” Senator McConnell explained.

His speech wrapped up with encouraging the public to go vote either early or on election day. Senator McConnell then greeted and took photos with those who attended.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

