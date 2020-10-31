Advertisement

’Souls To The Polls’ encouraging people to vote

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of volunteers from several organizations have been braving the cold weather to encourage people to go to the polls and vote on Saturdays.

For the last three Saturdays, the NAACP partnered with BLAC (Black Leaders Advocating for the Community), the “Divine 9” of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greek Fraternities and Sororities, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and area Black churches to form the ‘Souls To The Polls’ initiative.

“It has been overwhelming we have been overjoyed by it the number of volunteers within all of these organizations coming together it has been very motivating,” said Dectric Jones, NAACP/ ‘Souls To The Polls.’

‘Souls To The Polls’ also worked with local churches to provide transportation to the polling location on Saturdays.

“What we found in the past election day is that many of the churches were able to accommodate their people and get them out to vote. So we were fortunate enough that they were able to schedule Saturday in which they brought several members from their congregation out so that helped with the transportation. The key thing for us was making sure they had all the information that they needed in order to get to the polls and know what time the polls opened and what they needed to bring to the polls so that is one of the things that we helped with,” said Shanetti Jones, NAACP/ ‘Souls To The Polls.’

Early in-person voting will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and you can also vote in person on election day.

Updated: 21 hours ago