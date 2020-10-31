WCSO arrests suspect who dropped off shooting victim at hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a post made by the Warren County Sheriffs Office, on October 31, 2020, at around 0340, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Greenview Hospital, where city police were out with a female that had been shot in the head. CID was notified and their investigation revealed a suspect, Justin Jerome Johnson had shot his girlfriend during an altercation at 340 A Hilltopper Ave. Johnson was also identified as the person taking the victim to the ER at Greenview Hospital.

WCSO located the suspect’s vehicle on Fox Run Way. Johnson was located asleep in a bedroom and detained without incident.

The crime scene and suspect vehicle were processed for evidence after warrants were obtained.

Johnson has been charged with Assault 1st, and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon.

The victim is listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt hospital

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

