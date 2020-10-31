WCSO searching for driver who dropped off shooting victim at hospital
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping identifying a person and car who reportedly dropped off a shooting victim.
Authorities say the car seen in the surveillance photos dropped off the victim at Greenview Regional Hospital.
If you have any information about this incident or vehicle, please call 270-842-1633.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.