WCSO searching for driver who dropped off shooting victim at hospital

Car that reportedly dropped off shooting victim
Car that reportedly dropped off shooting victim(Warren Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping identifying a person and car who reportedly dropped off a shooting victim.

Authorities say the car seen in the surveillance photos dropped off the victim at Greenview Regional Hospital.

If you have any information about this incident or vehicle, please call 270-842-1633.

