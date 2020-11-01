Advertisement

Father builds his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.
Father builds daughter 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween.
Father builds daughter 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween.(mgn)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.

“I have no background in this, I just do it for fun for my kids, and that’s what makes it so great,” Tony DeMatteo told CNN. “It’s also been a rough year for a lot of people so we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to put a smile on people’s face and just give them a sense of normalcy.”

CNN reported, the father of three said he was motivated to build the pirate ship by his children, whose faces ‘light up with excitement’ whenever they see Halloween decorations.

DeMatteo said the ship is made from recycled metal, wood and rope. The vessel is complete with black pirate flags and a huge skeleton hanging from the bowsprit and outfitted with special effects including six cannons that light up.

CNN reported, the project cost around $3,000 in supplies and took a week to build.

“It might look expensive but I bought everything second-hand and made a lot of the props myself,” DeMatteo said. “It’s been gathering crowds and everyone just loves it. When people come by they get so excited, it’s fun to see how much people enjoy it.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

News

20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky finished October with a record number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.With 38,877 new cases reported in October, the month surpassed all of the cases in March, April, May, June, and July combined. The 312 deaths broke the previous record set in September when 241 people lost their lives to illnesses related to the virus.

News

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 19 hours ago
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

News

Second highest day of cases since pandemic began, Gov. Beshear says; 1,986 new cases, 9 new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Today’s case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
With election day just three days away Amy McGrath flew into Bowling Green to make her final pitches to voters in the South Central Kentucky area. 13 News spoke with McGrath one-on-one following the event.

News

First time Halloween pop-up store owner navigates running a business during a pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Halloween Express opened its big orange tent in September in Bowling Green and the first time owner said it was a little hard getting merchandise this year because of COVID.

News

’Souls To The Polls’ encouraging people to vote

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the last three Saturdays, the NAACP partnered with BLAC (Black Leaders Advocating for the Community), the “Divine 9” of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greek Fraternities and Sororities, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and area Black churches to form the ‘Souls To The Polls’ initiative.

News

WCSO arrests suspect who dropped off shooting victim at hospital

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Weather

A breezy and cool start to November!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Not only will clocks move back one hour, but temperatures will ALSO fall back in the forecast!

News

Amy McGrath Full Interview 10-31-20

Updated: 22 hours ago