Gov. Beshear says past week was highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2020) – On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were more new cases of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) recorded in Kentucky this week than any other since the beginning of the pandemic.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

Red zone counties should follow nine recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 and all counties should consider adopting some of these measures to help them avoid the red zone.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,423

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 6.14%

Total deaths: 1,489

Currently hospitalized: 994

Currently in ICU: 250

Currently on ventilator: 136

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Johnson and McCracken.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County; and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted that indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace,” with the coronavirus having spiked for a third time.

Dr. Stack observed that several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone last week, at the same time these same counties reported flu cases. Though the flu can happen at any time during the year, it is more active in fall and winter.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses. Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.