Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is warning those in the commonwealth of a possible scam preying on those who may have filed for unemployment.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Beshear said that emails using this address may potentially be used to gain access to personal information.

A series of tweets recommends what Kentuckians should do to avoid the scam, including:

Only responding to emails with an address ending in “ ky.gov ” and clearly marked from an employee of the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.

Know that emails from the Office of Unemployment Insurance will never ask someone to click a link.

Unless contact is initiated with the US Department of Labor, emails about unemployment claims should not come from the US DOL.

