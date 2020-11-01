Advertisement

Medical professional urging flu shots as cases reported in eastern Ky.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Another virus is making its way to the front lines: the flu.

“This year is more important than any other year in the history of us giving the influenza vaccine or the flu shot,” said Dr. Fares Khater, an infectious disease specialist with Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Dr. Fares Khater says our region could see a triple threat this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Influenza, COVID-19 which is already going on, and we are going to have the others, which is a group of 14 respiratory viruses that have no treatment or vaccine for them,” Dr. Khater said. “If you can vaccinate yourself for the flu, get it out of the way.”

Kentucky Department of Public Health’s latest reports show more than 40 cases were reported in counties across the state this week. A fourth of the cases were confirmed in Pike, Floyd, and Greenup counties -- with Pike County ranking as the fourth-highest number of cases confirmed in the state.

Helping to keep the case numbers down, Dr. Khater said is possible with the addition of mask-wearing, but protection won’t happen overnight. It takes two weeks for flu shots to become effective in your body.

“It takes two weeks to build up immunity so the sooner the better. Immunity lasts all year long. Some people say, ‘I don’t want to get it too early because it will fade off,’ and it doesn’t,” Dr. Khater said.

While an earlier recommendation from medical professionals suggested getting two shots this year, Dr. Khater says otherwise.

“You don’t need another one in the spring. Immunity is sustainable all year long. One flu shot is enough,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

News

20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky finished October with a record number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.With 38,877 new cases reported in October, the month surpassed all of the cases in March, April, May, June, and July combined. The 312 deaths broke the previous record set in September when 241 people lost their lives to illnesses related to the virus.

News

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 19 hours ago
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

News

Father builds his daughter a 50-foot pirate ship for Halloween

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A father in New York built his daughter a 50-foot long, 20-foot tall pirate ship, CNN reported.

News

Second highest day of cases since pandemic began, Gov. Beshear says; 1,986 new cases, 9 new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Today’s case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
With election day just three days away Amy McGrath flew into Bowling Green to make her final pitches to voters in the South Central Kentucky area. 13 News spoke with McGrath one-on-one following the event.

News

First time Halloween pop-up store owner navigates running a business during a pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Halloween Express opened its big orange tent in September in Bowling Green and the first time owner said it was a little hard getting merchandise this year because of COVID.

News

’Souls To The Polls’ encouraging people to vote

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the last three Saturdays, the NAACP partnered with BLAC (Black Leaders Advocating for the Community), the “Divine 9” of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greek Fraternities and Sororities, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and area Black churches to form the ‘Souls To The Polls’ initiative.

News

WCSO arrests suspect who dropped off shooting victim at hospital

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Weather

A breezy and cool start to November!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Not only will clocks move back one hour, but temperatures will ALSO fall back in the forecast!

News

Amy McGrath Full Interview 10-31-20

Updated: 22 hours ago