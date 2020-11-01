‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WVLT) -There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

It isn’t your typical mayoral race in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. There is one man running against a donkey, rooster and 14 dogs.

If history repeats itself, a dog will come out on top and win the race. The title is currently held by Brynn, a rescue Pitbull.

This election is a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society to help with electric and insurance bill and ongoing repairs. It is also a welcome distraction for a lot of people during the election season.

“I can’t play favorites but there is one candidate that is ahead, that’s Wilbur,” said Stacy Seligman Staat, Rabbit Hash Historical Society Treasurer. “There is one candidate that is always found on the front porch napping, sometimes in the middle of the road. I’m not kidding. That is Poppy. She is the one who is here the most. Then of course, Higgins, who is the donkey. Outstanding in his field. That’s why he’s not here today, he can’t be reached for comment right now.”

The candidates have raised over $11,000 and have a goal of $50,000.

