South Warren Spartans end season as state runner up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren fell to St. Xavier 1-0 in the boys' soccer state final Saturday night.

The Spartans and Tigers would be scoreless after the first half. Sulli Meyer knocked in a header to give St. Xavier a 1-0 lead with 31:04 remaining in the second.

Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, South Warren had multiple opportunities to net in a game-tying goal but the shots just didn’t go the Spartans' way.

South Warren ends the season as the 2020 state runner up in boys' soccer. This was the first time in the history of the program the Spartans have advanced to both the final four and state title game.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.