Sunday Evening Forecast

A Freeze Warning In Effect Sunday Night
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brisk Northwesterly winds will slowly subside this evening allowing for temperatures to drop quickly.   With clear skies, overnight lows will fall below freezing into the upper 20s by morning.  The colder weather will be short lived however, as Southerly winds will kick back in Monday.  Expect Mostly Sunny skies for the majority of the work week with temperatures working their way back in to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

