Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go. It ends Nov. 30.

In 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

News

Second highest day of cases since pandemic began, Gov. Beshear says; 1,986 new cases, 9 new deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported the second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Today’s case numbers are also the highest ever reported on a Saturday.

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
With election day just three days away Amy McGrath flew into Bowling Green to make her final pitches to voters in the South Central Kentucky area. 13 News spoke with McGrath one-on-one following the event.

News

First time Halloween pop-up store owner navigates running a business during a pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Halloween Express opened its big orange tent in September in Bowling Green and the first time owner said it was a little hard getting merchandise this year because of COVID.

Latest News

News

’Souls To The Polls’ encouraging people to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
For the last three Saturdays, the NAACP partnered with BLAC (Black Leaders Advocating for the Community), the “Divine 9” of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greek Fraternities and Sororities, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and area Black churches to form the ‘Souls To The Polls’ initiative.

News

WCSO arrests suspect who dropped off shooting victim at hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Weather

A breezy and cool start to November!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Not only will clocks move back one hour, but temperatures will ALSO fall back in the forecast!

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.