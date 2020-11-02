Barren County prepares for Election Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is tomorrow, but this year 93 million Americans have already voted early in-person or by absentee.

Monday, Barren County is preparing for Election day and tells 13 News that so far their voter turnout has been large.

“We have had over 10,000 voters vote early here in person at the clerks office. We have received back over 39 hundred absentee ballots," said Helena Chase Birdwell, Barren County Clerk.

Birdwell says that these are numbers that they have never seen before. For those who have not voted yet in Barren County, there are some changes to voting locations this year.

“Tomorrow we are having three locations and that is very different and I want our voters to understand that no matter where you normally vote your normal precinct may not be open. We only have three voting centers. Barren County High School, Cave City Convention Center, and Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department," says Birdwell.

You can vote at any of these locations in Barren County no matter where your previous locations were.

