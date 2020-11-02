Bowling Green Fall Fiestaval celebrates Hispanic culture

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - November first is Day of the Dead--a Mexican holiday celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed.

Some of Bowling Green’s Hispanic population took Halloween and today to celebrate their culture. The Fall “Fiestaval” showed off a variety of Latin foods and Fall decorations. It’s a special celebration that gives locals a chance to share their heritage.

Event coordinator Anita Parra says this year they had to focus a lot on health and safety in addition to fun.

“We wanted people to learn a little bit about our culture, come enjoy themselves safely with social distance and have fun. That’s why we wanted to bring this to the community because everybody’s been a little bit stressed. We thought we might as well host the same event we normally to bring a little fun with precautions, a little more restrictions but still fun,” explains Parra.

Parra reports a reports a good turnout for both days of the event. She says social distance rules have been especially hard because of Hispanics' close-knit culture.

“Definitely hard because we’re used to being all up on each other, always in somebody’s household having fun but this gives us a little bit of that back," says Parra.

The Bowling Green Fiesta is typically every year in May and September.

