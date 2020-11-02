Child flown to hospital after accidentally being cut by sibling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Police Department, a child was flown to an area hospital on Sunday after being accidentally cut by a sibling.

Police say they responded to the call around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning at North Lee Street. BGPD say the children involved were the ages of 5 and under.

While other media outlets reported this story as the child being stabbed, Bowling Green police say it was more of a cut/laceration.

The condition of the child is currently unknown.

