Dawn Spencer honored as Teacher of the Month presented by Flora Templeton Stuart

Simpson County, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 25 years, Dawn Spencer has dedicated herself to teaching first grade, at Simpson Elementary, now she’s being honored as Teacher of the Month presented by Flora Templeton Stuart.

“A lot of people talk about how teaching allows you to be able to impact the lives of children and families. But I don’t think people really understand how much of an impact that families and students have on us as teachers, you know, they leave prints on our heart, and we just carry that with us forever.” -- Dawn Spencer, Teacher of the Month

When asked about the inspiration behind teaching, she says “I was in third grade, my teacher was Rachel Cothern. And I remember, probably every minute of third grade, she was awesome. I was right here in the school. I think that’s where I fell in love with school. I remember going home and said to my mom, that I wanted to be like her when I grew up.”

Ken Souckup, the father of Kevin Miles says, “Mrs. Spencer helped my son Kevin miles so much with speech therapy. She is a great help to Kevin Miles.”

“She’s helped me a lot.”-- Kevin Miles

Spencer also spoke on the motivation behind teaching.

"Becoming a teacher and being able to give back and my community has been wonderful. Franklin is a wonderful town and, you know, just to be able to serve them and the students and parents here has been truly an honor. -- Dawn Spencer, Teacher of the Month

When asked about being nominated, Spencer says “it’s awesome. I’m very humbled and honored to know that I was nominated."

