Advertisement

Dawn Spencer honored as Teacher of the Month presented by Flora Templeton Stuart

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Simpson County, Ky. (WBKO) - For the past 25 years, Dawn Spencer has dedicated herself to teaching first grade, at Simpson Elementary, now she’s being honored as Teacher of the Month presented by Flora Templeton Stuart.

“A lot of people talk about how teaching allows you to be able to impact the lives of children and families. But I don’t think people really understand how much of an impact that families and students have on us as teachers, you know, they leave prints on our heart, and we just carry that with us forever.” -- Dawn Spencer, Teacher of the Month

When asked about the inspiration behind teaching, she says “I was in third grade, my teacher was Rachel Cothern. And I remember, probably every minute of third grade, she was awesome. I was right here in the school. I think that’s where I fell in love with school. I remember going home and said to my mom, that I wanted to be like her when I grew up.”

Ken Souckup, the father of Kevin Miles says, “Mrs. Spencer helped my son Kevin miles so much with speech therapy. She is a great help to Kevin Miles.”

“She’s helped me a lot.”-- Kevin Miles

Spencer also spoke on the motivation behind teaching.

"Becoming a teacher and being able to give back and my community has been wonderful. Franklin is a wonderful town and, you know, just to be able to serve them and the students and parents here has been truly an honor. -- Dawn Spencer, Teacher of the Month

When asked about being nominated, Spencer says “it’s awesome. I’m very humbled and honored to know that I was nominated."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

View From The Hill : WKU Percussion performs unique outdoor concert spread out over two acres at the top of the hill

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
View From The Hill: Outdoor Percussion Event

News

Targeted Business & Industry Awards celebrates businesses and growth in south central Kentucky

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce honored 12 businesses at the annual Targeted Business and Industry Awards in their virtual ceremony.

News

Bowling Green named Top 100 Places to Live

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
This award is given to communities that offer a high quality of life at an attractive cost of living for both individuals and families.

News

Med Center Health’s Health and Wellness Expo canceled

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Med Center Health says the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the proven danger of large, social gatherings has shown that hosting an indoor event is not in the best interests of keeping residents of Warren and surrounding counties healthy.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Chamber Partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to Enhance Recovery

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green business community and area nonprofits are working hand in hand to ensure that the Bowling Green community has the tools, resources, and support they need to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.

News

21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run October 10-17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The week of October 10-17 The Barren River Child Advocacy Center invites motorcyclists to go on individual and group rides to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.

News

Recommended trick-or-treating times for Bowling Green announced

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Officers also recommend wearing reflective clothing, carrying a flashlight, and listening to your parents.

News

Pumpkin Alley canceled for Halloween 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The annual event draws upwards of 800-1,200 attendees every Halloween for a safe family-centered trick-or-treat activity by providing a large section of closed streets in the Briarwood subdivision and dozens of households passing out candy.

News

Date set for Wendy’s Chili & Cheese Luncheon

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Participants can order meals to go, park at Montana Grille, and go inside to pick up their takeout orders while wearing masks and socially distancing.

News

WCPL presents Jaws, the movie, at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
WCPL’s movie night at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening