Freezing start to November!

Temperatures Monday morning are coldest felt in south-central Kentucky since mid-April!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a breezy and cool Sunday, temps took a big dive as we enter the work week with the coldest air of the season so far!

It will be a chilly day in Bowling Green, Kentucky on the day before the election!
It will be a chilly day in Bowling Green, Kentucky on the day before the election!(WBKO)

Monday will be very chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies. Tonight will also be very cold like Monday morning, but temperatures will actually rise late with south winds pulling in some mild air!

Tuesday will see temps rise in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Warmer air finally arrives Wednesday and continues through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with dry conditions. Every day looks sunny except for Thursday, which will feature some more clouds in the region, but it will be just for one day! Long range forecast models indicate that we will see warmer than average and drier than average conditions for next weekend into the following week in Kentucky, so expect the pattern to stick around through the middle of the month of November!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. Morning frost/freeze possible. High: 53. Low: 34. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Morning frost/freeze possible. High: 64. Low: 39. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67. Low: 45. Winds S at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 85 (2016, 1946)

Record Low Today: 20 (1954)

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 59

Yesterday’s Low: 36

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.49″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

